Div Com for sustained efforts to make Kashmir polythene free

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday called for increasing the anti-polythene drive in Kashmir so that the entire division becomes polythene free.
The Div Com was chairing a meeting to review the status on anti-polythene drive, which was attended by SMC Commissioner and DDCs from various districts via video conferencing.
DDCs gave a detailed briefing on the status of seizures of polythene, awareness campaigns, constitution of anti-polythene committees, declaration of hospitals and government offices as polythene free and other initiatives.
It was revealed that more than 50 quintals of polythene have been seized during the recent drives in the valley. The meeting flagged the issue of lack of a place to dispose of the seized polythene.
Div Com directed the officials to continue with the efforts so that the Kashmir is made free of this menace within the shortest possible time.
Earlier, Div Com reviewed progress on various developmental works undertaken at Tujjar Sharief. The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PHE and representatives of various departments.
He directed the officials to start the construction work on vital water supply scheme and the power grid station at the earliest.
He was also informed that the tourism department will be starting the construction work at the shrines within a month’s time.
The officials were directed to work overtime so that maximum facilities are created for the pilgrims who visit the holy shrine in large numbers.
He also directed the officials to restore the pristine beauty of historic Budshah pond in the area which has been helping in irrigation and drinking for centuries.
