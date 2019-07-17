Div Com for strict action against encroachers of Auqaf land in Samba

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma today interacted with a delegation of Muslim Federation Samba and concerned officers to discuss issues and demands raised by the representatives.

As per an official, the major issues raised in the meeting were eviction of encroachment of Auqaf Land, development of sports facilities and shortage of drinking water in some villages of district Samba.

The meeting was informed that some people are encroaching upon Auqaf land and graveyards in some villages of Samba district. The Muslim Federation members apprised the Div Com about the villages where illegal construction are being raised on Auqaf land.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Samba to initiate strict action against the encroachers and remove the illegal structures immediately.

He also directed the concerned authorities to start fencing and demarcation of graveyards and other Auqaf land in the district to prevent further encroachments.

The meeting also discussed the issue of promoting sports activities in rural areas for which the Div Com asked the DC concerned for developing play grounds on vacant state land in the district.

The Div Com directed the DC to convene a meeting and resolve the issues of water supply in the villages facing shortage.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Samba Vikas Gupta, Administrator Auqaf Samba, Saleem Alam, Tehsildar Bari Brahmna and other concerned while Deputy Commissioner Samba attended the meeting through video conferencing, the official added.



