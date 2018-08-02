Div Com for showcasing Jammu’s rich heritage

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday called for showcasing the rich heritage of Jammu city.
According to an official, he said this during a visit to Raghunath Bazar in connection with the development of the Bazar into a Heritage entity.
The Div Com started his visit from Raghunath Temple to Shalamar chowk and asked the concerned departments to renovate the historical buildings in the area and put in place an effective mechanism for utility shifting.
He further asked them to ensure close coordination with the administration and explore several avenues showcasing the rich tradition like cultural programmes, heritage architecture to attract more tourist footfalls.
“Comprehensive efforts need to be put in by every stake holder to ensure the development of the historic Raghunath Bazar”, the Div Com maintained.
He said that with the development of Raghunath Bazar , not only devotes but more tourist will be attracted which will ultimately gave a boost to the religious tourism in the region. He asked the concerned departments to utilize the service of experts to design the architecture in a way to give an authentic heritage look to the bazar.
The Div Com directed the concerned officers to put in a synergize efforts for beautification of Raghunath Temple and directed to make proper arrangements for the devotees visiting the temple.
He further passed directions to identify more parking spots for smooth free flow of the traffic.
The Div Com also asked the senior functionaries of the concerned departments to personally visit the Raghunath Bazar regularly and entrusted the officers to take necessary steps for beautification of Bazar and surrounding areas as well.
During his visit, the delegation of Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association (RBBA) and shop owners met the Div Com and submits a memorandum of demands pertaining to beautification of Raghunath Bazar. MLA East, Rajesh Gupta was also present during the meeting.
The RBBA put forth demands for declaring Raghunath Bazar as No Parking zone, repairing of footpaths, undergrounding of electric cables, removal of old electric poles, installation of new ornamental street light poles, proper supply of water, fire points with separate supply line, upcoming parking facility at bus stand shall be facilitated with battery operated vehicles at reasonable fare for tourists to commute to Raghunath Bazar, drainage system, nominal parking rates for shop owners, construction of entry gate and many alike, the official said.
He added that the RBBA also make recommendations for developing a park and organizing laser show inside Raghunath Temple.
The Div Com assured them that all their genuine demands will be considered for the development of the bazar.