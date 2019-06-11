Div Com for proper implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Calls for organizing special awareness camps

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday called for proper implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes in Jammu division.

As per an official, he said this as he reviewed the implementation and status of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Scheme in the districts of Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Director FCS&CA Jammu, Jatinder Singh, ADDC Jammu, Tanveer Iqbal Malik, Deputy Director, FCS&CA, Vishvjeet Singh, Manager, LPG, S K Tikoo and other senior officers of concerned departments, while Deputy Commissioners of the division along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The meeting was informed that total 363994 connections of LPG have been issued to the eligible households in the division including 66871 in district Jammu, 39333 in district Kathua, 17733 in district Kishtwar, 35304 in district Doda, 39310 in district Poonch, 75233 in district Rajouri, 17870 in district Ramban, 10084 in district Reasi, 23646 in district Samba and 38610 in district Udhampur.

The meeting was further informed that earlier the connections were given on the basis of Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) and the list was later expanded to include all SCs/STs, Backward classes, inhabitants of islands, nomadic tribes, Forest dwellers and further to all poor families. The Div Com asked the concerned officers to make people aware about the same so that eligible people can avail the benefits of the scheme.

The Div Com asked the DCs to hold meeting with concerned departments and organize special camps at block and Panchayat level for spreading awareness about the scheme among the people. He further passed directions for covering all left out eligible households.