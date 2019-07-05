Div Com for promotion of horticulture sector in Jammu region

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir news

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday called for promotion of horticulture sector in Jammu region.

As per an official, Verma said this he said this as during his one day tour of the district along with a team of district administration was interacting with the locals here at Block Arnas, Reasi.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi Indu Kanwal Chib, ACD Reasi, SDM Darmari, DFO Reasi and other district officers were present on the occasion.

Responding to the issues raised by the local people, the Div Com stressed on taping horticulture, handicraft and allied potential to strengthen the local economy. He called for development of horticulture nurseries and introduction of hybrid and exotic temperate fruit plants in the potential areas.

He asked the concerned departments to further expand the existing nurseries and educate the farmers in modern techniques of cultivation. However, he called for exploring all other options which will help in boasting the local economy.

“There is need to explore all options to support economic activity in the district. The development of cottage industry for production of local Handicraft provides another scope beyond the agriculture and allied activities” he maintained. Skill development of the artisans and youth can go a long way to produce quality handicraft, he added.

He also called for conservation and development of forest cover and traditional sources of water in the district for sustenance of rural life. He called for introduction of rainwater harvesting to compensate the shrinking water sources.

Meanwhile, the locals projected their demands regarding the up grading of basic infrastructure in the rural areas including road connectivity, better provision of drinking water, power supply, education institutions and accessible healthcare. They submitted a memorandum of demands seeking establishment of Government Degree College in Arnas.

Later, the Div Com inspected Horticulture Nursery at Narloo and took stock of plantation being raised there. He called for its further expansion and proper fencing to check outside intervention.