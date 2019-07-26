Div Com for promotion of area specific trades

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday stressed on the need for promoting potential trades in specific areas for the growth of local economy.

As per an official, chairing a meeting of heads of key departments and District Development Commissioners, here he directed to impart training to unemployed youth in the trades having locally available raw material.

The meeting was attended by Director Horticulture, Raj Kumar Katoch, Joint Director Handloom, Kanta Rukwal besides senior functionaries of Handicraft, KVIB, KVIC, Agriculture and other concerned departments. The DDCs of the province attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Div Com asked the concerned departments to intensify skill development in local art and craft in the districts. He also asked the officers to conduct visits in districts and block level and organise camps for creating mass awareness about the employment generation schemes among the youth.

The Div Com asked the DCs and concerned departments to encourage people towards trades of packaging materials, like making Jute and cotton bags, leaf cups, baskets and other such products to eradicate menace of polythene.

The concerned officers were asked to organise exhibitions of Handloom and Handicraft products.

He also stressed on encouraging people towards bee keeping, cultivation of mushrooms, vegetables, local fruit products and other cash crops.

The KVIC officials were asked to provide financial assistance to the entrepreneurs for the development of their trades. A threadbare discussion was held on providing markets to the local products, the official added.