Div Com for plantation, development of play grounds on state land

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 2:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday visited Akhnoor and called for holding plantation drives and identification of state land for development of ponds and playgrounds.
According to an official, the Div Com was accompanied by Sub Divisional Magistrate Akhnoor, Gopal Singh, Tehsidar Akhnoor, Kawaljeet Singh Bali, Executive engineers of PHE, PWD, Irrigation besides senior functionaries of Agriculture, Sericulture, Social Forestry.
During the tour, the Div Com visited border village Garkhal, Jijiyal and took stock of ongoing work on construction of individual and community Bunkers. The Div Com directed the concerned executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and complete the projects well in time without compromising with the quality and technical aspects of the projects to benefit the local population.
During the tour, the Div Com also visited Ambaran, Rakh Kharoon, Maria Mandrian villages and identified land for mulberry plantation and development of ponds and playgrounds. He directed the concerned for development of play grounds on the state land. He also emphasized on the development of ponds and extensive plantation on state land.
The Div Com also conducted inspection of Jamabandi at village Lehrian. He issued on the spot instructions to the revenue authorities to work with dedication and maintain the revenue records properly.
Div Com also interacted with the local farmers and advised them to go for cultivation of mushroom, cash crops. He further emphasized on the need for equipping farmers with good quality seeds, organic fertilizers and irrigation facilities to increase their income. He said the government is committed to provide best agriculture inputs to all the farmers. He also appealed the farmers to adopt sericulture to increase their income.
The Div Com further maintained that mulberry trees should be planted on government and private land which increase income and also help in soil and water conservation, the official added.