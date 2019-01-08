Div Com for immediate restoration of essential services in snow-bound areas

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 07:
Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday reviewed essential services scenario in hilly districts of Jammu division post rains and snowfall here at a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and heads of key departments.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Director FCS&CA Jammu, Amit Sharma, Chief Engineer R&B, Sudheer Shah, Chief M&RE, Sudhir Gupta, Director Health Services Dr Samir Mattoo, Chief Engineer PMGSY, D K Khanna, Chief Engineer S&O wing Gurmeet Singh, Chief Engineer MED, Gagan Jyoti, Executive engineer PHE J P Singh, while DCs of Ramban, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua along with SSPs and HODs of concerned departments attended the meeting through video conferencing.
The DCs apprised the Div Com of the status of supplies of essential commodities in their respective districts. It was informed that adequate stocks of ration, LPG and other items are available in all the districts.
The DCs informed about the quantum of damage and roads closed due to snowfall and rains in their areas. They informed that adequate men and machinery has been put in place for clearance of snow besides restoration works.
The DCs also informed about the power and water supply situation in their respective districts adding that huge damage has been caused to power structure in various parts of the districts and restoration works are in progress. They also projected their requirements of machinery for snow clearance besides transformers to provide uninterrupted power supply to the people.
The Div Com directed the concerned departments to provide adequate number of transformers for these districts. He directed the concerned to further expedite the process of snow clearance from roads.
Reviewing the health services, the DCs projected the requirement of doctors and ambulance. The Div com asked the director health to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed the arrangements being put in place for Republic Day celebration in the districts.