May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div com for holistic development of tourism sector in Jammu region

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com), Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday called for holistic development of tourism places in Jammu region.
As per an official, Verma said this as he visited Patnitop area and convened a meeting to review the development of Patnitop, Batote, Sanasar and its adjoining areas as tourist hub as well as medical destination besides reviewing the progress of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA), JKTDC and Tourism Department at Patnitop in Ramban.
Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat was present in the meeting along with senior officers of the concerned departments including ACR, Harbans Sharma, Xens of PDD, PWD and PMGSY, Youth Services and Sports Officer and Officers of PDA, Tourism Department, JKTDC.
The main issues discussed in the meeting including maintenance of existing roads and early completion ongoing projects, construction of a Sports Stadium, Wellness centre, Park, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Underground Power cable project, cable car project from Batote to Baghlihar and widening of Batote-Baghlihar road, the official added.
Div Com. directed the Xen PWD to prepare a comprehensive road connectivity project for Patnitop, Sanasar Nathatop and Batote area for attracting tourists. He asked the DC Ramban to explore the possibility for the construction of International Sports Stadium at Sanasar on proposed land and DYSSO was directed to visit alongwith the team of Sports Council of India for the purpose.
He directed the officers to establish a Land Bank to identify land for developing infrastructure including Wellness centre, Parks, Sports Stadium. Floriculture Department was asked to prepare a DPR to develop a Park at Sanasar whereas AD tourism was directed to submit an inventory of accommodation at Patnitop, Sanasar and Batote besides preparing its maintenance proposal.
On the issue of power and water supply in higher reaches of the area and tourism spots, he asked the DC Ramban to hold a meeting with the concerned officers to create additional structure to address the issues of electricity and water.
He directed the tourism department to hand over the control of street lights to Municipal committee Batote for ensuring proper functioning of lights, said the official.

