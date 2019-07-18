Div Com for holding special camps for awareness on government schemes

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday called for holding special camps across the division to create awareness among masses regarding government schemes.

As per an official, he said this as he conducted a tour of district Samba and held interactive sessions with the PRIs and locals in panchayat Chachwal.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner Development ML Tasir, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ghagwal Rittu Mahajan, Director Agriculture P S Rathore, Joint Director Handloom, District Panchayat Officer, Director Animal Husbandry, Tehsildar Ghagwal and senior functionaries of PHE, PDD, Horticulture, Sericulture, Handicraft, Handloom and other concerned officers.

Div Com inspected ongoing work on individual and community bunkers in Panchayat Chachwal and directed for quality work and timely completion of Bunkers.

While interacting with Panchayat representatives and locals, the Div Com listened to their demands and problems and assured them that all their concerns would be taken into consideration for redressal.

The Div Com stressed on development of Ponds and other water bodies, development of vermi compose units besides maintenance and revival of existing Ponds, wells and other water bodies.

The PRIs informed about the dysfunctional tube wells and low voltage problem in the villages for which the Div Com passed on spot directions to the concerned officers for resolving these issues.

The Div Com also directed the horticulture department for initiating plantation drive in these areas of the district. He asked Tehsildar concerned for providing land for plantation.

Div Com asked the concerned department for development of Poultry estate besides asking DC Samba for providing state land to the concerned department for the purpose. He directed the Handloom and Handicraft department for providing vocational training to women. He also asked for making jute bags, cotton bags, leaf plates (Doona) etc to help weed out the menace of plastic use. He directed Agriculture department for encouraging people towards organic farming.

Later, the Div Com visited Tapyal vegetable Mandi and asked for developing it as multi grain mandi. He also visited play ground at Ghagwal, the official added.