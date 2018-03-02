Div Com for finalizing stamp duty rates

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 10:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday directed all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division to submit the stamp duty valuation report within ten days.
Baseer, while chairing a meeting with the DDCs of Kashmir division, said that the finalization of stamp duty rates should be completed on priority mode as it will go a long way in expediting the work on developmental projects.
The meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, Director planning and other officials representing various departments. The DDCs from other districts participated via video conferencing.
Baseer directed the DDCs to compile the report immediately after recommendations of Sub-district level committee and District valuation committee are received. He said the final comprehensive report from all districts should reach the Divisional Commissioner office by March 10, 2018.
He also directed the DDCs to ensure that the recommended stamp duty should be compatible to the market rates. He said that all the parameters should be taken into consideration and latest deed done to give the prevalent market rates.
He said that the aim of the valuation is to help people to get the maximum benefit from developmental projects where their land has to be acquired.
