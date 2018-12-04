Div Com for expeditious execution of ongoing dev projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, December 03:
Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday chaired a meeting of senior officers to review the progress on mega development projects being executed in Jammu.
According to an official, the Div Com took a detailed review of status of work on multi-tier parking at General Bus Stand, development of Tawi River Front, Jammu Rope Way Project, multi level parking at Panjtirthi, four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road, IIT campus building at Jagti Nagrota, IIM campus and Jammu AIIMS project besides construction of Barrage across River Tawi at Belicharna and ring road.
The concerned officers gave a detailed presentation on the projects and informed about the present status of works. It was informed that work on all mega projects is in full swing, the official added.
Regarding multi-tier parking at General Bus Stand, it was apprised that the foundation work is almost complete while the work on super structure and other allied works is in full swing.
It was informed that under the rope way project trial runs have been successfully performed and it would be made functional soon.
Regarding the IIT Jammu, the concerned officers informed that the work on construction of boundary wall is in progress while the water supply scheme for the complex has been completed.
It was informed that the work on construction of compound wall around IIM Nagrota is going on war footing.
Meanwhile, various issues related to four laning of Jammu Akhnoor road project were discussed like land acquisition and shifting of government buildings. It was informed that the civil works from canal head to Ganesh Vihar for elevated road of 5.2 km length has been started and tree felling is in progress.
Regarding the new legislature complex it was informed that the structure has been completed and finishing work is in progress.
Emphasizing strict adherence to quality parameters and timely completion of the projects, Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to work in synergy and ensure regular monitoring of the work. He also called for maintaining inter-department coordination which is vital for expediting the pace of development works.
The Div Com also had a detailed review of expenditure incurred on each project, so far. He asked to utilize resources as per the requirements besides removing bottlenecks, if any.
He laid stress on maintaining financial discipline by utilizing funds in appropriate manner.
The meeting was attended by, Divisional Manager SFC Jammu M. Rafi Khan, CAO IIM Jammu M L Sharma, Director Floriculture, Babila Rakwal, Director ERA, A M Shabnam, Project Director NHAI Jammu, Ajay Kumar Rajak, Chief Engineer M&RE wing, Sudhir Shah, General Manager NHIDCL, Vijay Kumar, General Manager NBCC, Kashmira Singh, ACR Jammu, Nissar Ahmed Shad besides senior functionaries of JMC, JDA and executing agencies, said the official.