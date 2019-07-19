Div Com for development of agriculture, horticulture sectors

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Thursday called for development of development of agriculture and horticulture sectors in the Jammu division.

As per an official, Verma said this as he today conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur district where he interacted with PRIs and locals including farmers.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Ashok Kumar, Joint Director Tourism, Showkat Malik, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chenani Abdul Sattar, SE Hydraulics, Chief Planning Officer Rajeev Bhushan,Joint Director Horticulture, Assistant Director Handloom besides senior functionaries of PHE, PDD, PWD, RDD, Social Welfare, Police, Forest, Agriculture accompanied the Div Com.

During his whirlwind tour, the Div Com also inspected Patni Top cable car project. The concerned officers informed the Div Com that the project is at its final stage and ready to be made functional. The Div Com hoped that the project will attract more tourists and accelerate employment generation in the district.

Meanwhile, he interacted with farmers at Panchayat Pachote, Kud and urged them to switch to organic farming and develop vermi composite units in their respective areas.

Later, the Div Com held a gram sabha at village Pachote. The locals projected their demands and sought upgrading of basic infrastructure in the rural areas including road connectivity, better provision of drinking water, power supply, improvement of educational institutions and accessible healthcare. They also submitted a memorandum of demands.

The Div Com assured the people that all their genuine demands would be taken into consideration for redressal. The Div Com asked the concerned officers to establish fruit and vegetable mandi in the area for providing market to local farmers for selling their produce.

He also planted Chinar and walnut saplings at Panchayat Ghar Pachote and asked the concerned officers for carrying out plantation on the vacant spaces in the district.

He also asked different departments for holding the week long awareness camps in Panchayats of the district for spreading mass awareness about the Government schemes.