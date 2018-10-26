Div Com for development of agriculture, allied sectors

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 25:
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday called for development of agriculture and allied sectors in the division.
According to an official, he said this as he conducted a day long extensive tour of remote area of Tehsil Panchari and took stock of the activities under Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry and Sericulture sector in the area here.
The Div Com was accompanied by District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sonu Pargal, Assistant Commissioner Development, Noor Alam, Executive Engineers, Chief Horticulture Officer, Brij Vallabh Gupta, Chief Agriculture Officer, Ashok Verma and other district officers of various departments, the official added.
During his tour, the Div Com interacted with the farmers and laid stress on enhancing the production of mushroom, Cash crops, handicraft, honey, walnut, by encouraging the farming community about the cultivation of these crops.
He further emphasized on the need for equipping farmers with good quality seeds, organic fertilizers and irrigation facilities to increase their income. He said that government is committed to provide best agriculture inputs to all the farmers.
The Div Com said that a special thrust is given to development of agriculture sector as 70 percent population is involved in Agriculture and its allied activities.
Several centrally sponsored schemes have been launched in the State for the welfare of the farmers, he said and entrusted upon the departments to aware the farming community about these schemes.
While highlighting the various schemes of the concerned departments that focus on development and strengthening of agriculture and its allied sector, the Div Com advised the farmers to avail full benefits of these programmes and further asked them to adopt new agricultural practices.
The Div Com directed the officers of Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture departments to organize awareness camps and workshops at block levels so that the maximum farmers can be benefited.
The farmers of the area apprised the Div Com about the damages of wheat, mustard, pulses and vegetable crops due to stagnation of water for long time and damage to the roots of crops. The Div Com gave them patient hearing and assured them that their genuine demands would be redressed on priority basis, the official added.
The Div Com said that district Udhampur has a very good potential for cocoon production and more people can take up sericulture as this activity can provide sustainable income with less effort and expenditure. He also visited Sericulture Nursery where he interacted with the locals and said that Government is keen to create and provide best possible market facility to cocoon. In this regard, he appealed the farmers to adopt sericulture to increase their income for their livelihood.
The Div Com asked the officers to put in a committed efforts to meet the aspirations of the people especially farmers. He also laid emphasis on development of model villages for their specific cultivation viz honey, mushroom, apple, walnut, saffron etc and desired that production and productivity be improved in fruit crops.
The Div Com further maintained that Walnut and Mulberry trees should be planted on Government and private land which increase income and also help in soil and water conservation. He appealed the people to participate in large scale plantation drive to increase the green gold of the district.
The Div Com also met several delegations, locals at Krimchi who put forth their demands pertaining to introduction of Commerce and other subjects in HSS Krimchi, connectivity to historical Krimachi temples, connectivity between Jhakhad and Krimachi via Debrah Moud. The Div Com assured them of early resolution of their genuine demands.