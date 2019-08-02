About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com for beautification work along Vikram Chowk Tawi view

 Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday called for initiating beautification work along Vikram Chowk Tawi River view during a tour of the area.
As per an official, he conducted tour of Vikram Chowk and took stock of up-gradation works needed for beautification of Jammu Tawi view on the Shiv Temple bank side.
He was accompanied by VC JDA, Vikas Sharma, SSP Jammu, Tajinder Singh, ADC Tahir Firdous, besides senior functionaries of UEED, I&FC, JMC and other concerned departments.
The Div Com listened to demands of Tawi Andolan activists, who listed the works required for beautification of the stretch upto the Temple.
They sought development of temple front stretch of the bank on the pattern of Haridwar and development of a channel on its front for performing Arti and other religious rituals.
The activists also sought construction of approach road to the temple, installation of lights, railing along the Tawi Banks on the side of the temple and cleaning of area as devotees face many problems.
The Div Com assured that all their genuine demands would be taken into consideration.
He passed on spot directions for initiating beautification of the area including landscaping, plantation, wall Paintings and other works.
He directed JDA to ensure that the water body was not encroached, the official added.

 

 

 

