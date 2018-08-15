Div Com for adherence to quality norms in dev projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday reviewed progress on mega development projects being executed in Jammu, here at a meeting of senior officers.
According to an official, the Div Com took a detailed review of status of work on construction of Barrage across River Tawi at Belicharna, multi-tier parking at General Bus Stand, Development of Tawi River Front, Jammu Rope Way Project, Multi level parking at Panjtirthi, four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road, IIT campus building at Jagti Nagrota, IIM campus and Jammu AIIMS project.
The concerned officers gave a detailed presentation on the projects and informed about the present status of work. It was informed that all the work on all mega projects is in full swing, an official added.
Regarding the Rope Way Project, it was apprised that the Station Buildings and seven towers from Peerkho to Mahamaya Park have been completed and landscaping, approach road and other allied works are in full swing.
Emphasizing on adherence to quality specification and timely completion of the projects, Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to work in synergy and ensure regular monitoring of the work. He also called for maintaining inter-department coordination which is vital for expediting the pace of development works.
The Div Com also had a detailed review of expenditure incurred on each project, so far. He asked to utilize resources as per the requirements besides removing bottlenecks, if any. He laid stress on maintaining financial discipline by utilizing funds in appropriate manner.
The meeting was attended by, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation Arvind Kotwal, Vice Chairman JDA P.S Rathore, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu Sudheer Shah, Chief Engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra, Chief Engineer CPWD Anant Kumar, CAO IIM Jammu M L Sharma, Divisional Manager SFC Jammu M. Rafi Khan besides other senior functionaries of various departments.