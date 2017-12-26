Div Com flags off training-cum-exposure visit of growers

SRINAGAR:
With an aim to provide exposure to the growers, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today flagged off a group of growers representing different districts for training-cum-exposure visit to Division of Foriculture, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi.
On the occasion, Director Floriculture and other concerned officials of the department were present.
The tour is being conducted with an aim to acquaint growers with the practical demonstration on advanced floriculture techniques, low cost storage techniques, using spot market in commodity exchange etc.
The Div Com urged growers to take full advantage of the tour and extensively interacting with the experts to knowhow the latest and innovative techniques in field of floriculture. He impressed upon them to get themselves equipped with the knowledge and latest technical know-how for boosting the productivity.
Director Floriculture on the occasion said from construction and maintenance of green houses to planting, harvesting and marketing of the flowers the growers would be familiarised with all aspects of floriculture.
