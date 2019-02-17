Div Com establishes helpline

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 16:
The office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Saturday issued an official communiqué informing that a helpline has been established in the office in view of the concerns ventilated by certain quarters, especially those students residing and studying outside the state and to overcome the same.
According to the communiqué, the helpline numbers are Additional Commissioner, Kashmir 9906578433, 0194-2478663, Assistant Commissioner (Central) 9419484646, 0194-2473135/2483718, Principal Pvt. Secretary to Divisional Commissioner 9419094535, 0194-2455357/2452643.
The helpline has also been established in respective district headquarters of Kashmir Division.