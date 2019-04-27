Div Com discusses road connectivity scenario with DCs

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division to discussed issues related to surface connectivity and damages to road in their respective districts.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Khajuria, GM NHIDCL, Vijay Kumar, Chief Engineer PWD, Nasir Goni, DIG CRPF, P C Jha and other concerned officers, while other DCs along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussion was held regarding damage to roads including Highways and Link roads in the districts. The Div Com sought details from the DCs about the measures being taken to restore the damaged roads in their respective districts, said the official.

