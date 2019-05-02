Div Com discusses rehabilitation issues of Dal dwellers

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan today discussed the various issues with regarding to rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, VC LAWDA and SDA, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, and other concerned officers from various concerned departments.

The Div Com listened to various suggestions put forward by Deputy Commissioners and other officers.

The meeting discussed multi-pronged strategy to conserve Dal Lake which includes the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.

The meeting also discussed bottlenecks coming in way of rehabilitation process.