Div Com discusses issues of West Pakistani refugees

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today discussed various issues of West Pakistani Refugees including implementation of PM’s one time rehabilitation package, here at a meeting with concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chouhan, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Rohit Khajuria, ADC Kathua, Ganisham Singh, ACR Jammu, Chander Parkash and other concerned officers.

A threadbare discussion was held regarding implementation of one time relief package to West Pakistani Refugees.

The Div Com asked for early furnishing of a comprehensive proposal in this regard.