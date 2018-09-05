Div Com directs for establishment of paddy procurement centers

Jammu, September 4:
Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma today asked concerned departments to initiate the process for establishment of procurement centers for paddy crop.
Chairing a meeting, the Div Com asked the deputy commissioners of Jammu, Samba and Kathua to extend full cooperation to the concerned departments and provide them land for the establishment of procurement centers in their districts.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Amit Sharma, Director Agriculture HK Razdan and General Manager Food Corporation India, M S Bhullar. The DC Samba and Kathua joined through video conference.
The Officers of agriculture department apprised Div Com about the number of Mandis established in the three districts previous year. They also informed about the proposals for current year.
The meeting was informed that last year eight procurement centers were established in Kathua district, including two in Billawar and six in Kathua city, 2 in Samba district and 18 in Jammu district.
After a threadbare discussion, the Div Com asked the concerned departments to hold meetings and identify suitable places for establishing the centres in each district. He also asked Agriculture department to share the details of identified locations and requirement of land to the concerned DCs.