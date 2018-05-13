Div Com directs for creating control rooms, helpline numbers during Ramadan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday convened a meeting to review the arrangements being put in place for ensuing holy month of Ramadan in the Kashmir division.
Threadbare discussions were held on various issues like security, traffic, uninterrupted power supply, adequate drinking water, medicare facilities and sanitation for the holy month.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rashid was also present in the meeting, while as Deputy Commissioners of other Valley districts participated via Video Conferencing.
Stressing on ensuring the availability of essential commodities to the people on government-approved rates during Ramadan, Divisional Commissioner asked the officers of all departments to work in a synergized manner so that the people do not face any inconvenience.
He said that the foolproof mechanism should be put in place to provide better amenities to the people during the month of Ramadan.
He directed concerned authorities to ensure proper cleanliness, sanitation and other related facilities in various towns and municipalities of the region especially in and around mosques and shrines.
He said special squads should be constituted for the same.
While directing the officers of the PDD to provide adequate power during the holy month, the Minister said that special care should be taken to ensure power supply, especially during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh.
He also directed them to repair all defunct street lights, damaged poles and transformers on an immediate basis.
Directing the PHE officers to ensure an adequate supply of potable drinking water to the people, Khan said that people should not suffer on this account.
He stressed for deploying water tankers in the areas that are facing shortage of water.
Khan further directed the officers to work in close coordination to ensure adequate arrangements during the holy month of Ramadan, Besides directing district headquarters for establishing emergency control room and helpline numbers during the month.
He directed Deputy Commissioners to get daily feedback from concerned Tehsils for receiving and redressing the complaints and issues regarding, PHE, PDD, health and others.
Concerned officers of PDD, PHE, SMC, FCS&CA and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.