Div Com directs DCs to seal all unauthorized clinics, diagnostic labs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners to start market checking drive across Kashmir, Leh and Kargil in order to curb black marketing, profiteering, and hoarding and take strict action against the offenders.
Market checking squads Legal and Meteorological Department (LMD) and Food Safety department were also directed to start intense market checking across Srinagar district to ensure strict implementation of approved market rates of vegetables, grocery, chicken, mutton, bakery and other essential items.
The Div Com directed the officers to take strict action against black marketers, hoarders and erring shopkeepers as per the law.
The Divisional Commissioner asked Director Health Services to constitute special checking teams comprising members from health services to conduct daily inspection of all clinical establishments, diagnostic laboratories across the valley and Leh and Kargil districts and seal unauthorized clinics, diagnostic labs and quackery units.
Khan had also directed them to take necessary action against such shops, establishments which were operating in violation of rules, norms, and laws and without licenses or being run by incompetent persons in all districts including Leh region.
He asked all concerned officers to send a weekly report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.