Div Com constitutes Traffic Sub-Committee

Srinagar, October 09:
In order to regulate the traffic in the capital city, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today constituted a Traffic Sub-Committee.
The Committee will be headed by VC SDA and RTO Kashmir Its members are Commissioner SMC, SSP Traffic and a senior officer from Deputy Commissioner’s office.
The sub-committee will conduct a joint survey to identify suitable cab parking space on the temporary basis at Batmaloo, entry and exit points of public cabs, stoppage points of cabs, tags and stickers clearly written on top and side to identify the public cabs clearly and installation of signboards for them.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the officers that any public cab found in violation of the aforementioned conditions should be reported and seized by the Traffic Police.
Khan directed officials to use modern and innovative methods to regulate both intra-district and inter-district transport.
VC SDA, RTO Kashmir, Joint Commissioner SMC, DSP Traffic, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned were present on the occasion.