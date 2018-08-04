Div Com constitutes Task Force to manage youth engagement programs in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Friday constituted District Level Task Force (DLTF) to oversee the youth engagement program.
According to an official, the District Level Task Force shall be headed by the concerned District Development Commissioner, while officers of Youth Services and Sports, State Sports Council, Department of Education, Rural Development Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Police, CRPF, BSF and Army and other concerned will be its members, Div Com said here while chairing a high level meeting.
He said the meeting was attended by IGP S. D. Singh Jamwal, DIG BSF, Rajeev Sinha DIG, CRPF, Nitu Bhattacharya, DG RDD Rehana Batul, SP City north Vinod Kumar, PO School Education, JD youth services and sports Jammu Madan Lal, District youth coordinator NYK Somdatt, Additional Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Dr. Arvinder Singh. The DC of Jammu division attended the meeting through video conference.
The Div Com said that the District Level Task Force will act as a bridge between various local sports organizations and clubs. “This will help in roping in maximum youth and streamlining the sports activities which are otherwise being separately held by different organizations.
He asked the DCs to identify state land for developing sports infrastructure as also stressed on starting skill development courses to promote employability among them.
For effective results, the Div Com asked the DCs to form core groups for sports activities which will act as single platform for formulating comprehensive, holistic and integrated district-level sports activity plan and yearly calendar.
Meanwhile, representatives of youth services and sports department suggested for organizing sports melas, Rural Sports Mela to motivate and encourage maximum number of youth to participate in the sports activities. They also underlined the need to revive traditional Games like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho through DLTF.
Additional Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages said the Academy can contribute by organizing District and Rural level mela, painting, singing and dance competitions to engage youth in cultural activities.
Underlining the need for widening the outreach to every nook and corner of the district, the Div Com asked the district administration to contact sports icons, retired sports persons, Nehru Yuva Kendra and use innovative ideas to motivate youth towards sports and other co curricular activities, the official added.