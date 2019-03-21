Div Com constitutes district sports task force committees

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To promote sports culture in the valley, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioners to equip all panchayats with sports facilities like development of playfields, sports equipment and other related facilities.

Div Com also constituted District Sports Task Force Committees (DSTFCs) which will be headed by Deputy Commissioners. Officers of Education, Youth Services & Sports, Sport Council, Rural Development Department, Police, CRPF, BSF, Army and eminent sports personalities of the district are its members.

The meeting was informed that these committees will draft action plan for present sports season and also monitor it regularly in their respective districts.

The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the youth engagement activities across the south Kashmir districts.

He directed all DCs to identify state and Kahcharie land for the development of sports fields in such panchayat areas who did not have sports infrastructure.

The officials of Education department were directed to establish more Super 50 coaching centres for poor and needy students across the valley, besides selecting maximum number of youth for student exchange programme to other states so that they will share their experience with others in their localities.

