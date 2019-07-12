Div Com constitutes committee to assess new alignment area

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Thursday constituted a committee to assess the total area falling in proposed Amphalla- Janipur- High Court road widening project, here at a meeting of the key departments.

As per an official, the committee constituted comprises of ACR Jammu, SDM, Tehsildar concerned, Executive Engineers of PWD, PDD, PHE besides officer of UEED and JMC.

The committee will assess the total area falling in proposed road widening project and number of structures, establishments coming in the alignment of the road.

The Div Com also asked the concerned officers for assessing the vacant/free land along side road. The Div Com asked the officers to conduct joint inspections and submit detailed report within ten days to his office.

It was informed that the committee will work under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

The concerned officers informed the Div Com about the progress of work on shifting of PDD, PHE utilities. It was informed that work on shifting of utilities is in progress. They further informed about the work completed so far and pendency.

The Div Com passed directions for expeditious work on shifting of utilities for its timely completion.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Engineer PWD, Nasir Goni and other concerned officers, the official added.

