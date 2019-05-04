Div Com conducts motorable drives on TRC, Solina-Ram Bagh flyovers

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday conducted motorable drives along with a cavalcade of 30 vehicles on TRC mini flyover (Grade Separator) and Solina-Rambagh stretch of JCR (Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh) flyover to inspect the patchwork and other necessary works going-on on the bridge.

Div Com directed engineers and concerned officers to complete the construction work at an earliest while keeping safety parameters on board. He directed the executing agency to start the work on double shifts to commission the project within the deadline.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that these are the prestigious projects in the Srinagar city that will decongest the traffic problem.