Div Com conducts extensive city tour, inspects restoration work

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 05:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday conducted extensive city tour along with Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and senior officers of the Divisional Administration, to inspect the restoration work of essential supplies, due to the heavy snowfall across the valley.
The official spokesperson the Divisional Commissioner visited Jehangir Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Lal Chowk, Polo View, M.A. Road, RTC Bridge, Munawarabad, Baba Dawood Khaki Bridge, Baba Demb Road, Khanyar, Shiraz Chowk, Rainawari, Kathi-Darwaza, Nowpora, Khayam, Secteriate Road, Batmalloo, Karan Nagar, Kak Sarai, Shaheed Gunj and other areas to review the clearance of snow from main and interior roads.
Engineers of Mechanical Engineering Department informed the visiting dignitary that the department had pressed their men and 131 snow clearance machines besides snow cutters across the valley and snow had been removed from all the district roads.
He directed them to work with utmost dedication and synergy to meet any exigency during winters.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir visited SMHS Hospital and other City hospitals to review Heating, Electricity, Doctors on duty, working of diagnostic machines, Blood Banks and other facilities.
He interacted with the patients to inquire about the facilities being provided to them.
Khan directed Health authorities to provide each and every medicare facility to the patients especially during winter months.
He also directed DHSK to stop referring minor surgery patients to the city hospitals immediately so that such patients get proper treatment at district hospitals.