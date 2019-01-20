Div Com conducts extensive city tour, inspects preparations

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 19:
In the run-up to predicted snowfall, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday conducted extensive city tour to review on the ground the preparations made for snow clearance, availability of essential commodities and other important services.
The official spokesperson said that Div Com toured Jehangir Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Lal Chowk, M.A. Road, Poloview, Dalgate, Sonwar, TRC, Dalgate, Sonwar, TRC, Abdullah Bridge, Raj Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Solina, Rambagh, Barzullah, New Secretariat Road and other areas to inspect snow clearance from main and interior roads.
SMC and Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) officers informed the Div Com that all the men and machinery have been put on high alert in the capital city and the snow clearance operations were started during the night on war footing basis and all roads were through before the morning.
For quick snow clearance operations, MED has deployed 155 snow clearance machines besides snow cutters across the valley so that snow will be cleared on war footing basis.
Officers of PDD, PHE, CA&FCS, Fire and Emergency and other essential services departments informed the Divisional Commissioner regarding preparations and stocking of essential commodities during the inclement weather across the valley.
Khan directed them to work with utmost dedication and synergy to meet any exigency during winters.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon all concerned departments to be prepared and keep their men and machinery in ready mode to tackle any situation arising due to inclement weather conditions and ensure prompt restoration.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner paid a surprise visit to G.B. Pant Hospital Sonwar, Bone & Joint Hospital and other city hospitals and took stock of the Medicare, Sanitation, Heating arrangements and other related facilities available for the patients.
He took a round of wards, laboratory and other diagnostic units and received detailed feedback about the flow of patients, availability of medicines, manpower, the status of diagnostic gadgets, sanitation, ambulatory service and other important services.
He also interacted with the visitors, attendants and enquired about the facilities available there.
The Divisional Commissioner called upon all the hospital administrators, doctors and para-medical staff to put in extra efforts to provide the best services to the patients.
He said people have high expectations from the doctors and paramedics especially in winter months and they must fulfil these with missionary spirit and medical ethics.
He said that due to the inclement weather conditions, the government has made zone and location wise action and management plan across the valley to prevent interruption in services due to the bad weather. Zonal teams from concerned departments have been constituted to meet any exigency during the inclement weather period. Joint control rooms have been set up in every zone which is monitored by the main control room at every Deputy Commissioner’s office to review daily operations. Essential Commodities and medicines were already stocked in far-flung and cut off areas, he added.
Divisional Commissioner reiterated that administration is fully geared up and prepared to meet any kind of exigency.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineers of MED, PDD, PHE, Principal GMC, Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Fire & Emergency Services and other concerned officers the Divisional Commissioner during the visit.