Div Com clears pending acquisition cases of Sgr-Bla four lane project

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today cleared all pending cases of land acquisition for the Srinagar-Baramulla four-lane project.

The officers apprised the Div Com regarding the status of draft awards, final awards besides the status of disbursement of compensation among other beneficiaries.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held between officers and beneficiaries.

After mutual understanding, compensation was approved in favour of pending cases of beneficiaries whose structures and land would come under the Project.

The Divisional Commissioner directed to demolish those structures along the highway immediately whose owners have already received compensation.

Khan emphasized the need for expediting work on the prestigious project of Srinagar-Baramulla four laning and urged the officers to ensure that concerned departments carry out works within the stipulated time-frame for the benefit of commuters of North Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Additional District Development Commissioner K.K. Sidha, Engineers of BEACON, Revenue officers and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

