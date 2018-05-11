Div Com chairs 4th Monitoring Sub Committee meeting

SRINAGAR, MAY 10:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today chaired the 4th Monitoring Sub Committee meeting regarding fresh Civil Miscellaneous Petitions (CMPs) in PIL 159/02 titled Tahir Iqbal Geelani v/s State.
Special Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs , Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Secretary LAWDA, Additional Secretary Tourism, Chief Town Planner, Representatives of Housing and Urban Development, Deputy Director Planning and other concerned officers were present in this meeting.
In the meeting, it was decided that the Committee comprising the representatives of LAWDA, Tourism, Housing and Urban Development departments shall be constituted who will conduct on-spot inspection at the location and file a detailed report indicating the nature of repairs substantiated with photographic evidence within a week time.