Div Com calls for timely completion of all beautification works in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Oct 22:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday urged the official of different departments to complete the notification works in Jammu city on stipulated time.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on beautification of Jammu city for ensuing Durbar Move.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Commissioner JMC, Arvind Kotwal, Director Floriculture BabilaRakwal, Director ULB Jammu, Rajinder Singh Tara, Secretary JMC, Sunaina Sharma, General Manager JKTDC, Venakshi Koul, SSP Traffic Jammu, Joginder Singh and senior functionaries of various departments, the official.
The JMC authorities apprised the Div Com that the work on wall paintings is in full swing throughout the city and most of the walls have been painted depicting rich culture and tradition of the state. PWD informed that work on black topping of roads and marking of yellow and white lines on the signals are in progress. The Div Com directed for timely completion of the work.
The concerned department apprised about the plan for beautification of historical gate of Cantonment at Satwari Chowk. It was also informed that different departments will install hoardings with themes and messages on the poles from Satwari to Vikram Chowk.
The Div Com asked urban forestry to carry out Plantation on dividers. He also ask for cutting of ornamental plants on dividers to enhance the beauty of the city. Forest department informed that the work on branch cutting alongside the roads is in process.
The Floriculture department was asked for flower decor and installation of flower pots on bridges and various designated places. He asked Municipality to provide/repair defunct lights on flyovers and roads.
He stressed for sanitation and cleanliness of Jammu city and asked for timely completion of all the beautification works in the Jammu city.