Div Com calls for strict enforcement of Traffic Management Plan

Srinagar:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today called for strictly implementing the Traffic Management Plan which has already brought in a substantial improvement in the overall traffic scenario in Srinagar.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the Commissioner SMC and other concerned officials to take stringent steps so that the all the components of this Plan as conceived by the Traffic Adviser are properly implemented. He said that the introduction of paid roadside parking, signages, markings of the road and other decisions have eased the traffic woes to a large extent.
He said that the roadside paid parking has provided organized space to hundreds of vehicles that were otherwise parked haphazardly thus blocking the traffic. He directed the SMC to properly maintain such paid parking so that maximum benefit is derived from them.
He also directed Traffic Police to ensure that no illegal parking of vehicle takes place on the road and any violation is met with strict and appropriate action. The Div Com said that the experts are continuously studying the Traffic Management Plan so that it is continuously updated wherever there is the room for improvement.
