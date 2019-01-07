Div Com calls for multi-layered verification to correct e-rolls

Reviews special summary revision of electoral rolls
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 06:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Sunday Verma stressed on multi-layered checking by DEO, ERO, AERO, and BLO to verify the correctness of e-rolls and others formalities.
According to an official, he said this as he convened a meeting to review the ongoing progress of disposal of clai and objections received in connection with Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls and their data entry in the ERO NET.
The meeting was attended by District Election Officer Jammu, all EROs and BLOs of Jammu District and other senior officials.
Verma stressed on multi-layered checking by DEO, ERO, AERO, and BLO to verify the correctness of e-rolls / of disposal of For 6, 7, 8 and 8A and also asked BLOs to visit Door to door visit as part of summary revision exercise and complete working copy of roll that has been given to them and verify the working copies of Rolls by door to door survey.
Officials informed that rolls have been checked to see that names of all the eminent personalities of the district are included in the rolls and notices are properly served while making deletions and reasonable opportunity of being heard is being given in all cases, said the official.
The Roll Observer given on spot instructions to EROs and BLOs to verify all clai and objections carefully and dispose-off following due procedure so that up-to-date and error free electoral rolls are prepared particularly in view of forth coming elections.