Div Com calls for intensive drive to prevent overloading in public transport

SRINAGAR:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Officers to start intensive drive immediately to stop overloading in public transport.
The Divisional Commissioner made this direction during a meeting with high-level officers to review the necessary measures to stop overloading in public transport across the valley.
After threadbare discussions, Divisional Commissioner asked Transport Commissioner to start intensive checking on various routes especially on the routes where the incidence of overloading in Mini Buses is high and drastic action against the overloading is initiated immediately by suspending and revoking the route permits of such buses which resort to overloading. Also rationalize allotment of routes for Mini Buses in such a manner that each route is provided buses as per requirement, he added. This rationalization will be done within a period of seven days under intimation to Divisional Commissioner. Weekly reviews to ascertain the progress shall be taken by Transport Commissioner who will in turn inform the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir about the result of such drive.
He directed RTO Kashmir to send a daily basis list of routes checked along with the action taken against the Mini Buses involved in overloading. He will also furnish the Registration Number of the Mini Buses along with the name of the driver to this office against whom the action has been initiated.
Khan asked SSP Traffic to provide details of overloading to Transport Commissioner along with details of Mini Bus owners which are required to be dealt with under Section 86 of Motor Vehicles Act (which provides for the suspension of route permit)
Director School Education Kashmir was directed to give time frame to Private School to arrange their own transport facility so that additional Mini Buses are made available for routes.
Transport Commissioner, Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Sr. Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Joint Commissioner SMC, Regional Transport Officer and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.