May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com assures enquiry of Sumbal incident on fast track basis

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday appealed people to maintain peace, brotherhood and Law & Order.

He assured that the Enquiry of Sumbal incident is being conducted on fast track basis and personally monitored by Divisional Commissioner himself to be concluded very soon.

Div Com said justice will be done and the culprit will be given severe punishment as per law.

Anybody having grievances with regard to Sumbal incident, he or she can personally contact the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir immediately, he said in a statement.

