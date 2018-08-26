Div Com asks health dept to seal illegal dental clinics

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
Taking cognizance of a news report published in Rising Kashmir titled ‘No Checks on Dental Quackery in Kashmir’, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan has directed health department to depute inspection teams to seal illegal clinics.
“You are directed to depute inspection teams and launch an intensive drive as has been done in case of illegal clinics to weed out quacks and seal their business units forthwith,” reads a notice issued by Khan to Director General Health Service Kashmir.
The news item was referred to Divisional Commissioner’s office by the Governor’s Secretariat, Rajbawan Srinagar with the remark, “Are all clinics registered? If yes, with whom.”
It notes “This should be part of the continuous drives already initiated in many areas of Kashmir.”
It said that daily reports be sent to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for record and reference.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Dental Council had taken strong notice of the illegal dental clinics running in the state and had vowed to take action against violators but nothing seems to have been done on ground.