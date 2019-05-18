Div Com asks DCs to make utilization plan for vacant school buildings

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, on Friday chaired a meeting with officers to discuss allotment of vacant school buildings to various departments.

As per and officials, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, DG, Rural Development Department, Rehana Batul, Director Health Services, Dr Samir Mattoo, Deputy Director Planning, Mamta Sharma, Joint Commissioner, JMC, Pardeep Singh, CMO, Danish Khan and other concerned.

Other Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division along with concerned officers also participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

DCs apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the number of school buildings lying vacant in their respective districts after merging of schools.

Divisional Commissioner directed Education Department to reconcile the data and come up with a final figure for the number of school buildings vacant in districts.

Additionally, DCs were asked to make utilization plan for these vacant school buildings. For this, DCs were asked to constitute teams, core groups comprising ACD, CMO, CEO and other senior officers of various departments. Div com also asked for constituting Tehsil level groups for allotment of buildings to departments.

Div Com suggested for these buildings to be utilized for Sub Health Centres, Anganwri Centres, Panchayat Ghars, Patwar Khanas, Skill Development Centres, Umeed Groups, etc, as per the requirement of the area, the official added.