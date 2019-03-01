About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Div Com asks DCs to ensure TRAI acts are implemented ‘in letter and spirit'

Published at March 01, 2019 12:02 AM 0Comment(s)195views


Srinagar:

Government on Thursday issued an advisory to TV cable and pay-per-channel, implementation of TRAI rules and said that that action taken report should be furnished in ten days.
An order by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir's office has been sent to district commissioner Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Bandipora, asking them to file an action taken report within ten days.
"As per the instructions issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and Cable Regulatory Act, digitalization of TV Cable is mandatory. Reportedly many of the cable operators are violating the provisions of the aforementioned Act, rules," it reads.
It further reads that: Additional Access System, pay per channel, is not being implemented in most of the districts. "Ensure implementation of the direction issued by TRAI and the provisions of cable TV act, rules in letter and spirit. The action taken report shall be furnished to this office within 10 day positively,” it reads.

