Div Com announces winners of Red Cross Society’s Raffle draw

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region organized a mega event on the occasion of its Raffle Draw- 2019 held at Teachers Bhawan Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on Sunday.

As per an official, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma, who is also the Chairman of IRCS, Region Jammu was the Chief Guest while IGP Jammu, M K Sinha and Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar were the guests of honour on the occasion.

The Divisional Commissioner announced the Red Cross Raffle Draw Result in presence of Jam packed audiences.

There were six winners of the first prize who won Santro Car Era for ticket numbers 027535- A, 070116-B, 001732-C, 080658-D, 090557-E, 057180-F while six winners of second prize with ticket numbers 013667-A, 085359-B, 082659-C, 094284-D, 073382-E and 053594-F got Platina Bike. Besides, there were six winners of third prize with ticket numbers 007585-A, 024149-B, 087350-C, 026822-D, 063194-E and 022270-F who got Activa, fourth prize was won by six persons with ticket numbers 077119-A, 001995-B, 093072-C, 094691-D, 036628-E and 009924-F who were given Laptop while smart phones were given to winners of fifth prize with ticket numbers 019613-A, 038073-B, 060404-C, 020139-D, 029986-E and 034917-F.

Dinesh Gupta, Honourary Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Region Jammu highlighted the objective and activities of the Society. He also informed about the Raffle Draw details saying that the money collected here would be used for providing health care facilities to the needy and poor. He informed that the Red Cross Society will organise school health check-up cum treatment camps in coming days.

Prominent among those who attended the function were Head of various departments, Principals of Schools and Colleges, students, Committee Members of Red Cross Society, Sponsors and senior functionaries of BSF, CRPF and others, the official added.

