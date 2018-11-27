Div Com administers pledge to employees on Constitution Day

Riisng Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 26:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today administered the pledge to employees of his office and other staff on the Constitution Day (November 26) that commemorates the day, as the Constitution was adopted in 1949.
All the employees were present during the ceremony that took place in the officer chamber of Divisional Commissioner.
The Divisional Commissioner said that the day reaffirms our faith in the rule of law. He said that our Constitution promises to secure a social order in which justice, social, economic and political are preserved for the greater benefit of all the citizens.