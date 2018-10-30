Div Com administers oath to newly elected corporators of SMC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
The newly elected Municipal Corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony held here at Banquet Hall, today.
The oath was administered by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan. Those taking oath for Corporators for SMC included 26 women. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan congratulated the newly elected Corporators for showing enthusiasm in strengthening the grass root level democracy and said that people have high hopes with regard to development from them.
He urged upon them to meet the expectations of people and take the developmental scenario to new heights in Srinagar so that the progressive growth remains for all to see.
Among others, District Election Officer, Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Peerzadah Hafeezullah, SDM (East) Riyaz Ahmad and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Peerzada Zahoor besides Returning Officers were also present on the occasion.