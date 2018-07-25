Disturbing Quiet

Since the end of the term of NC-Congress coalition government in 2014, Jammu and Kashmir state has plunged into the abyss of political uncertainty. With the electorate divided on communal lines, its outcome of fractured mandate has turned the state into an ungovernable body with the political leaders or parties antagonizing each other on several key policy related matters. Governor Rule, imposed thrice in the state since 2014, is not surprising as those who made the claim to form the government had failed in the last more than three years on several counts. Although the imposition of Governor Rule sounds placating in the din created by the diametrically opposite parties –the north and the south pole – it is a disturbing trend that suggests a bleak future of the state’s polity. Many political analysts see the imposition of Governor Rule as the last savior of a political process that has become questionable. Despite carrying the mandate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party have been unable to steer the ship of governance towards smooth seas. On the contrary, the two parties have accentuated the divide that will keep the state on the boil for a long time. Due to the political immaturity of some who have hailed the Governor Rule and claimed that they are contented with the decision, the image and credibility of political processes like elections have been dented in the state. After the withdrawal of support by BJP, the opposition and mainly National Conference party has raised the demand of dissolution of assembly. While the main argument seems to be to prevent the horse-trading, no party in the complete political spectrum of the state has admitted the failure of the political processes. The logical conclusion is that the state has already split into two, at least in the political arena. When viewed in the backdrop of efforts made by some parties spanning many decades to dissolve the differences and make way for a homogenous political entity that would be immune to communal and sect-based divisions – few years of bad politics and bad policies has made the state ungovernable by the customary democratic process. What is more disturbing is that reconciliation may take years or even decades while the bridges have been burnt. Governor Rule is not normal, it shouldn’t be.