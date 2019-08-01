Distt level workshop on ‘Rotavirus vaccine’ held at Kupwara

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Medical Officer, Kupwara on Wednesday organized a day-long workshop to introduce the ‘Rotavirus vaccine’ in the district.

The workshop was aimed to sensitize the concerned and other health department officials about the effects of Rotavirus and benefits of Rotavirus Vaccine.

The workshop was held under the chairmanship of Additional District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kausar Amin, Dy CMO, Dr Muneer, State Trainer, Dr Gulzar Ahmad, BMOs, Paediatricians, Cold Chain Handlers and other concerned field functionaries were present on the occasion.

Various experts spoke on the causes of diarrhea and other ill effects of Rotavirus among children. On the occasion, it was given out that the Rotavirus Vaccine is to be introduced in the month of September 2019 in the district.

The Vaccine is most effective in preventing the most severe and life-threatening cases of Rotavirus diarrhea, which is the foremost cause of childhood mortality in India as well as globally.