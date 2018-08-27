Distt admin conducts road clearance operation at Ramsoo

Provides night shelter facilities, food to stranded passengers
Rising Kashmir NewsRamban, August 26:
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat alongwith SSP, Anita Sharma Sunday monitored the day-night road clearance operation at Moum Passi area of Ramsoo Sub-division after a massive landslide blocked the 270-km highway, at Ramsoo in Ramban district early yesterday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.
DC ensured that all stranded passengers are provided with the facilities of night shelter and meals at designated places besides requesting the commuters to contact traffic control rooms before starting their journey on the highway.
DC informed that the road clearance operation is in full swing despite of intermittent rains.
Adequate men and machinery being put into work for removing huge rocks that were rolled down on the highway, the DC said, adding that, efforts are on to make the highway traffic worthy in the shortest possible time.
SDM Ramsoo, Vikar Gari, DySP Headquarter, Mohd Asgar Malik and various officers of Civil and Police administration also supervised the road clearance and other related works.
Later, DC conducted surprise visit at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Ukhral and took stock of health care facilities being providing to the patients by the hospital authorities besides reviewing the functioning of PHC. He directed the CMO Ramban to take strict action against absent employees.
He also visited the Bus stand Ukhral and directed the Tehsildar Pogal-Paristan and XeN PWD to remove all illegal encroachments alongside the roads.