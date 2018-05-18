District Wushu Championship held at Ziran

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A district level Wushu Championship was organised at Army Goodwill School, Ziran in association with District Wushu Association, Baramulla from 13 to 15 May 2018 with an aim to develop physical and mental discipline and to improve self esteem, self control, mental agility and mental concentration amongst the students of Tangmarg region.
More than 250 students from various schools, sports clubs and academies participated in the competition in various weight categories. The prize distribution ceremony was held on 15 May 2018. Army Goodwill School, Ziran achieved first position in the competition, Sopore Sports Club stood second and Al-Noor Sports Club bagged the third position in the competition. Commander Himalayan Brigade and SDM Tangmarg felicitated the prize winners. The participants, teachers & District Wushu Association, Baramulla expressed their gratitude to the Army for organising this event.