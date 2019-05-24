About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Road Safety plan reviewed in Rajouri

District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohaammad Aijaz Asad today reviewed the Road Safety Plan here at a meeting of District Road Safety Committee.
As per an official, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer PWD, Executive Engineer I&FC, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Executive Officers concerned and others.
The meeting reviewed the prevailing scenario of road safety and steps being taken by concerned authorities to create awareness among masses to reduce road accidents and promote safe driving. Several decisions for achieving the goal of safe and secure roads were also taken at the meeting.
The meeting discussed collection, comparing and analysis of the road accident data , provision of trauma and health care facilities for road accident victims, Coordination with district disaster management committee for quick reaction during emergency, implementation of road safety policy, organization of road safety programmes at regular intervals, formulation of District Road Safety Plan, Digitization of driving licences etc.
The DDC directed the PWD and BRO to submit the action plan for repair of roads within next ten days.
He also directed the ARTO to strengthen the district road safety fund, keep check on overloading in school buses and underage driving.
Police and Municipal Committee authorities were instructed to make regular drives to remove the encroachments on the roads.
The DDC decided to constitute a committee for road safety unit under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner with representatives of transport department and municipalities.
He also directed PWD, PMGSY and BRO to start the road safety audit on 50 major roads and install delinators on roadsides. The XEN PWD informed that the major parameter to be audited is the blacktopping and the accident prone zones.
The DDC also directed to ensure that there is no illegal construction on roadside.
The municipal authorities were asked to remove the unauthorised hoardings and submit the report within 5 days.
The DDC directed the CEO to spread awareness among students regarding road safety and constitute road safety clubs in 113 High Schools and 54 higher Secondary Schools. The CMO was asked to provide full assistance to the road accident victims and keep sufficient stock of medicines.
The Road Safety committee was asked to meet on quarterly basis to make public transport system robust and address the issues raised by public from time to time, the official added.

 

