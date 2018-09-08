District road safety committee meeting held at Bandipora

Bandipora, September 07:
To discuss various road safety measures in Bandipora, the District Road Safety Committee of the district under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Mohammad Qasim Wani met at Mini secretariat conference Hall on Thursday.
ARTO Bandipora, Muazzam Ali, member Secretary District Road Safety Committee apprised the meeting about various issues regarding road safety in the district.
Various points were discussed in order to ensure that no life is lost or no untoward incidences occur on roads. Measures to evade traffic congestion points like schools, market areas etc were discussed threadbare. ADC instructed the traffic control authorities to ensure implementation of the resolutions taken at the meeting today.
PWD, PMGSY and BRO authorities were directed to install proper signage boards on all the roads in the district with clear indication of speed limit around vulnerable areas. They were further directed to conduct a mandatory road safety audit of the roads more than 5kms in length.
Threadbare discussions were also held on the elimination of black spots, lighting of road sides, establishment of trauma center facilities along the highway.
It was decided in the meeting that a mechanism shall be put in place to conduct drives for preventing wrong parking of vehicles in traffic sensitive and busy areas across the district as a part of road safety measures.
ADC directed ARTO to ensure reservation of seats for women and handicapped persons in buses and minibuses by prominently painting "Reserved for women and Handicapped Persons" on back of the reserved seats.
He further directed ARTO to organize road safety awareness programme in collaboration with Education and Health for all the stakeholders to aware them regarding traffic norms and road safety measures.
Police and Municipal Committee authorities were instructed to remove vendors from road sides and footpaths particularly in congested market places.
The ADC enjoined upon all the officers to play proactive role in implementing road safety action plan for the district and submit Action Taken Report on monthly basis.
The meeting was attended by Ex En PWD, CMO Bandipora, CEO Bandipora, DSP Headquarters Bandipora, Executive officer Municipal Committee Bandipora, SO Traffic Police and other stake holders.